Kerala Eatery Apologises After Outrage Over Lord Krishna Relishing Non-Veg Food In Vishu Greeting Poster; VIDEO

A Vishu greeting by Kerala-based restaurant Meher Mandi & Grills has caused widespread outrage after it featured Lord Krishna alongside a non-vegetarian dish.

The restaurant, located in Cherthala, shared a promotional poster showing the revered Hindu deity seemingly associated with a chicken dish.

The image quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism for what many called an insensitive and inappropriate use of religious imagery during a sacred festival.

Backlash Over ‘Misuse’ Of Religious Symbol

The poster sparked strong reactions across Kerala and on social media, with many users accusing the restaurant of disrespecting Hindu sentiments.

Critics pointed out that associating Lord Krishna with non-vegetarian food especially in a promotional context was offensive and unacceptable. Several users described the move as a calculated attempt to grab attention rather than an innocent mistake.

Restaurant Issues Apology, Blames Designer

Following the backlash, the restaurant released an apology video on Instagram.

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In the video, the owners expressed regret over the poster and the hurt caused, claiming that the design had been outsourced to an external designer and was posted without proper internal review. They emphasised that the incident was unintentional and assured viewers that such mistakes would not be repeated in the future.

Netizens Reject Apology, Call It ‘Deliberate’

Despite the apology, many social media users remained unconvinced, arguing that the concept itself could not have been created without input from the restaurant.

One user wrote, “Outsourcing the design, but the idea has to come from the company. This was done deliberately, not by mistake.”

Outsourcing the design, but idea is to be given by the company only dumbass , done deliberately and not by mistake , Hindus should start learning the art of war cause the near future isn't going to be peaceful and friendly for us — D4y@l_404 (@kingmnjd) April 17, 2026

Another questioned the lack of cultural sensitivity, “Where is the basic cultural sense? Why take such a step in the first place if you know it will hurt sentiments?”

Bro, What's Apology? Where is the first step of the Basic Cultural sense? Where is yours or your designers sensitivity to Hindus and their festivals gone? What is a mere apology? Why take the first step in the first place? — Rakshanda | रक्षंदा | ரக்ஷண்டா (@rakpari) April 17, 2026

A third user compared the incident to past controversies, said, “This is not a mistake. These things are done deliberately, followed by weak apologies after backlash.”

While the restaurant has issued an apology, the online sentiment suggests that a section of the public sees the episode as more than just an oversight.