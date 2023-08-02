Kerala Crime: American Woman Sexually Assaulted In Kollam, 2 Arrested | Twitter | IANS

Thiruvananthapuram, August 2: An American woman, who was staying at an ashram, was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men, said officials on Wednesday, adding that the two have been arrested. The incident occurred on Monday when the 44-year-old American woman was sitting at a beach near Kollam.

Two men approached her and offered a cigarette, which she declined. The two struck up a friendship with her and showed her a bottle of liquor. Then she was taken to a house where they offered her drinks following which she went into a slumber.

Later she realized that she had been assaulted and informed the ashram authorities who reported the matter to the local police. Swinging into action, the police took into custody the two men -- Nikhil and Jayan -- from the locality and recorded their arrest. The police will produce the two before a local court later in the day.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)