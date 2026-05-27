Kerala: CPI(M) Workers Attack ED Officials’ Vehicle During CMRL Raids At Pinarayi Vijayan’s Residence; Police Personnel Injured |VIDEOS

Tense scenes unfolded in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram after CPI(M) workers allegedly attacked a vehicle belonging to Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during protests against ongoing raids linked to the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) money laundering case.

The incident occurred as ED teams carried out searches at nearly 10 locations across Kerala, including premises linked to former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members.

Viral Video Captures Attack On Officials’ Vehicle

A viral video circulating on social media shows a large crowd of protesters surrounding a white official vehicle, reportedly used by ED personnel. Demonstrators can be seen aggressively pushing and rocking the car while smashing its windshield and windows using stones, bricks and bare hands.

The visuals further show shattered glass scattered across the vehicle as protesters continue chanting slogans against the BJP, RSS and Congress leader VD Satheesan.

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Some protesters are seen climbing onto the vehicle while police personnel attempt to control the swelling crowd.

Police Injured During Crowd Control

According to reports, at least one police personnel was injured during the commotion while trying to manage the protesters near Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence.

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Police officers equipped with riot gear and shields were deployed in the area, though the crowd remained highly charged as media crews and bystanders gathered at the protest site.

ED Raids Linked To CMRL-Exalogic Case

The protests erupted over the ED’s searches in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic money laundering case. The agency is reportedly probing alleged payments ranging between ₹1.7 crore and ₹2.7 crore made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd to Exalogic Solutions, a company linked to Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan.

Investigators suspect the payments were made without any actual services being rendered. The raids intensified after the Kerala High Court reportedly dismissed a plea seeking to quash the ED investigation.

CPI(M) Calls Action ‘Political Vendetta’

CPI(M) leaders and supporters have described the ED action as politically motivated and accused the central government of targeting opposition leaders.

The protests come shortly after the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front suffered defeat in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, with Pinarayi Vijayan now serving as Leader of Opposition.

The viral video has since intensified political tensions in the state, highlighting the growing confrontation between opposition supporters and central investigative agencies.