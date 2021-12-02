Kerala: CPI(M) leader PB Sandeep Kumar stabbed to death in Thiruvalla

CPI(M) leader PB Sandeep Kumar was stabbed to death in Kerala's Thiruvalla on Thursday. The incident occurred at 8 pm, news agency ANI quoted party's state secretary as saying.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
This is a developing story
Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:50 PM IST
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)