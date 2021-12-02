e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Two cases of Omicron variant reported in India, both in Karnataka, says Union Health Ministry
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:50 PM IST

Kerala: CPI(M) leader PB Sandeep Kumar stabbed to death in Thiruvalla

FPJ Web Desk
Kerala: CPI(M) leader PB Sandeep Kumar stabbed to death in Thiruvalla | ANI Photo

Kerala: CPI(M) leader PB Sandeep Kumar stabbed to death in Thiruvalla | ANI Photo

Advertisement

CPI(M) leader PB Sandeep Kumar was stabbed to death in Kerala's Thiruvalla on Thursday. The incident occurred at 8 pm, news agency ANI quoted party's state secretary as saying.

This is a developing story

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:50 PM IST
Advertisement