Kerala corona daily tally crosses 5k for the first time

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala recorded its highest daily Covid number on Wednesday, crossing the 5,000-mark for the first time. The day’s caseload hit 5,376, with six districts recording 500 or more positive cases.

The day was also marked by the highest number of deaths for a single day, with 20 patients losing their lives.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the situation as very grave, with the disease fast spreading to people above 60 and below 10 years of age. Over 4,400 got the infection through contacts with those tested positive.

The CM said there was growing resistance to home isolation, which has been allowed for asymptomatic patients. There is also pressure from family and neighbourhood people for people in home quarantine to go to Covid care centres and hospitals.

But it has been generally found home isolation redu­ces mental strain for the patients. So, the health authorities are following a policy of restricting hospital admission to those with symptoms and with comorbidities.

The CM expressed concern the fatality rate is gradually increasing, reflecting the rise in new cases. He blamed the opposition agitation seeking the resignation of higher education minister KT Jaleel for the spread of the virus. It has been found most of the time the protesters disregard the Covid protocol as they resist police action.

Another factor causing concern is the large number of health workers and cops catching the virus. About 100 health workers were down with the virus on a single day.

Similarly, a number of police personnel are getting infected as they are unable to maintain social distancing while dealing with the protesters.