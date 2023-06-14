Kerala Congress Chief Sudhakaran Faces ED Probe In Money Laundering Case

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran is currently facing scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in addition to being named a co-accused by the state police crime branch in a case involving a fake antique dealer named Monson Mavunkal.

The ED is reportedly planning to summon Sudhakaran for questioning, following the interrogation of three former employees of Mavunkal regarding Sudhakaran's alleged involvement.

Money Laundering Investigation

The central agency aims to investigate potential money laundering involving an estimated amount of Rs 25 lakh, suspected to have been involved in a transaction facilitated by the fraudulent antique and diamond connoisseur.

According to the ED, an exchange of money took place in Sudhakaran's presence on November 22, 2018, and the agency claims to possess scientific evidence to support this.

Sudhakaran's inclusion as a co-accused by the crime branch has sparked a political controversy, with the Congress party alleging that the charges against him are part of a witch hunt orchestrated by the Pinarayi Vijayan government. They view it as retaliation for the corruption allegations leveled against the chief minister.

Similar Notices Issued

Previously, the state vigilance had served a similar notice to the Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan for his involvement in raising funds from overseas sources for constructing houses in his constituency, Paravur, to assist those affected by the 2018 deluge.

Sudhakaran maintains that he sought treatment for an eye problem from Mavunkal, who posed as a doctor, and denies any connection to the alleged financial transaction.

High-profile Interest in Mavunkal's Collection

Mavunkal's collection of supposed "antiques" garnered attention from prominent figures in Kerala, including politicians, bureaucrats, police officers, and film personalities.

Two senior police officials, including a former Deputy Inspector General (DIG), have been named as accused individuals in the case.

Congress Unites Against Alleged Vendetta

The actions taken against Satheesan and Sudhakaran have brought the warring factions within the Kerala Congress together to combat what they perceive as political vendetta. The party has resolved to fight the case both politically and legally.

These developments follow a series of corruption allegations, including allegations of favoritism in awarding significant government contracts to a company owned by relatives of the chief minister, bending rules in the process.