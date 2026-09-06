Kerala Car Crash: Viral Video Shows Engineering Students Smiling, Posing And Recording Their Trip Moments Before Horrific Accident

A video showing the eight engineering students from Tamil Nadu enjoying a seemingly carefree journey moments before their deaths in a horrific road accident in Kerala has gone viral on social media, offering a heartbreaking glimpse of their final moments together.

The students, all from PSNA College of Engineering and Technology in Dindigul, are seen inside their car, smiling, taking selfies and recording videos as they travelled through Kerala. What began as a joyful trip, reportedly planned as a pleasure outing, ended in tragedy within minutes.

Viral Video Shows Students Enjoying Their Journey

The first video, which has circulated widely on social media, shows the youngsters inside their Tamil Nadu-registered Kia, apparently vlogging and capturing moments from their journey.

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The students appear cheerful as they interact with one another and record their trip. The footage has drawn emotional reactions online because it was reportedly recorded shortly before the car met with the fatal crash.

A second video, captured by CCTV, shows the vehicle travelling along NH-66 at night before it crashes into a stationary goods lorry. The impact is so severe that a large cloud of dust and debris can be seen rising immediately after the collision.

Eight Students Killed In High-Impact NH-66 Crash

The accident occurred at around 11:40 pm on Friday, September 4, near Panambikkunnu Centre in the Kaipamangalam area of Thrissur district.

The Kia car, bearing registration number TN 59 DW 8299, was travelling from the Guruvayur side towards Kodungallur when it slammed into the rear of a Maharashtra-registered goods lorry, MH 43 CE 3671.

The impact severely mangled the car. Rescue personnel, including police, fire services and local residents, had to use hydraulic equipment to cut open the vehicle.

Seven students died at or shortly after the crash, while the eighth succumbed to his injuries later. All eight were declared dead at Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

Who Were The Eight Victims?

The deceased, aged around 20 to 21, included students from mechanical and civil engineering streams.

They were identified as Vishwa V, Surya I, Joshua Hilson J, Yuva Sanjith K, Santhosh G, Prasanna R, Jeeva N and Murali Krishnan M.

The students hailed from different parts of Tamil Nadu, including Dindigul, Madurai and Salem.

Their bodies were handed over to relatives after post-mortem examinations, with funerals subsequently beginning in Tamil Nadu. The deaths triggered emotional scenes as grieving families and friends gathered to receive the bodies.

Preliminary Probe Points To Speed, Lorry Parking

According to the preliminary investigation, police and the Motor Vehicles Department are examining multiple factors behind the crash rather than attributing it to a single cause.

Officials have cited alleged overspeeding by the car. At the same time, investigators have raised serious questions over the position of the lorry, which was reportedly parked in a closed lane or near a construction diversion without adequate reflectors, warning lights or signage.

The stretch was undergoing highway construction, and investigators are also examining whether inadequate lighting and incomplete safety arrangements at the diversion contributed to the accident.

The CCTV footage showing the car approaching at high speed and the subsequent collision has become a key part of the investigation.

Lorry Driver Arrested

The lorry driver, identified as 33-year-old Thukaram, was reportedly asleep inside the vehicle when the accident occurred. Police said he initially fled the scene before being arrested on Saturday afternoon.

He faces charges under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

A special investigation team has been constituted to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash, while the Motor Vehicles Department is inspecting the accident site and the safety arrangements in place during the highway construction.

Highway Safety Under Scanner

The tragedy has also renewed concerns over safety measures on the NH-66 construction stretch.

Kerala officials have questioned the safety arrangements at the site, particularly the absence or inadequacy of warning systems, lighting and markings around the diversion.

The National Highways Authority of India has expressed condolences following the deaths, while Kerala authorities have ordered a joint safety inspection of national highways in Thrissur. The Kerala Chief Minister has also sought an urgent safety audit of national highways.

In Tamil Nadu, Minister Rajesh Kumar has indicated that the issue of compensation for the victims' families would be taken up in the Assembly.

As investigations continue, the viral videos have given the tragedy an especially poignant dimension capturing the students laughing, recording their journey and enjoying time together shortly before a fatal collision brought their trip to an abrupt end.