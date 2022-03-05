Kerala cafe takes 'Russian Salad' off its menu in solidarity with Ukraine

The hellish experience that students from Kerala have gone through due to the Russian invasion is manifesting itself in the boycott of anything that is Russian in the state, which once revelled in its emotional proximity to the erstwhile Soviet Union.

A restaurant in Fort Kochi named Kashi Art Café has decided to take Russian salad off its menu in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, which is experiencing a human tragedy not experienced before. A notice put out in front of the restaurant says ‘In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, we have removed ‘RUSSIAN SALAD’ from our menu.”

The owner of the restaurant said the gesture was meant to condemn the monstrous attack being carried out by Russia on the innocent people of Ukraine.

There has been widespread condemnation of the Russian invasion as a large number of students from Kerala have gone through a chilling experience due to the Russian action.

The state authorities have been receiving desperate messages from students trapped in various conflict zones. Some 700 of them are still trapped in the Sumy University areas as the city is being pounded by Russian shelling, making their evacuation impossible.

ALSO READ Inditex owned Zara suspends operations in Russia, shuts down 502 stores including online shopping

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:55 PM IST