 Kerala Cabinet Led By CM Pinarayi Vijayan Meets At A Bar In A Private Hotel; Video Surfaces
The Congress has slammed Vijayan for holding the Cabinet meeting at a private hotel when spacious government guest houses are there in Kannur where the meeting could have been held without spending any money.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday met at a bar attached to a private hotel in Kannur district |

Thiruvananthapuram: In a first of its kind, the Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday met at a bar attached to a private hotel in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's home district Kannur.

For ages, the practice of holding weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday has been taking place in the state secretariat here. Occasionally, it is held outside the state capital, but it's always held in state-run guest houses.

Vijayan is on a state-wide trip that began on Saturday, which will pass through all 140 Assembly constituencies before ending in the state capital on December 24.

Each day the Chief Minister will meet people in four Assembly constituencies, while the Cabinet will also meet every Wednesday.

Vijayan has branded his trip as the beginning of building a new Kerala, while the opposition has termed it as extravagance and PR exercise ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls.

"The first cabinet meeting after the start of the Navakerala meeting was held in Thalassery today. The government assures that the New Kerala Assembly will proceed without affecting the administration of the state in any way," said the CPI(M) Kerala official handle in its post on X.

