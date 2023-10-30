Kerala Blasts: Death Toll Rises To 3 As 12-Year-Old Girl Succumbs to Wounds

Blast at the convention centre in Kalamassery, Kerala | PTI

Kochi: The death toll in the blasts at a Christian religious gathering near this port city of Kerala has risen to three, while four others are in critical condition, the state Health Department said on Monday. A 12-year-old girl, identified as Libina from Malayattoor in Ernakulam district, succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Monday at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital.

Among the four in critical condition, two are the brother and mother of the 12-year-old girl and they have suffered over 50 per cent burns, state Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.

Hospital's statement

According to a statement issued by the hospital's medical board, the girl was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning with severe burns covering 95 per cent of her body.

Despite receiving ventilator support, her condition continued to deteriorate, leading to her death at 12.40 am, it said.

This marks the third casualty from the blasts at the convention centre.

Two women lost their lives on Sunday

Two women who were part of the gathering had lost their lives on Sunday.

The minister, speaking to reporters here on Monday, also said that around 60 persons sought treatment in connection with the incident and one person was brought dead after the blasts.

12 persons are in ICU in different hospitals

Presently, 12 persons are in ICU in different hospitals, including the Kalamassery Government Medical College, George said.

Multiple blasts at the Convention Centre

Multiple blasts occurred on Sunday morning at the international convention centre in Kalamassery where the followers from the minority Christian group, Jehovah's Witnesses, had gathered for the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting.

Man claiming to have carried out blast surrenders to police

A few hours after the incident, a man claiming to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, surrendered before police in Thrissur district of the state, saying that he carried out the multiple blasts.