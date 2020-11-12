Kerala: Bineesh Kodiyeri floated 5 shell companies to park his drug money

Bengaluru: Bineesh Kodiyeri, accused in a money laundering case and son of Kerala CPM secretary Kodyeri Balakrishnan, had floated five shell companies to park his money earned through drug trade, sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now vetting the five companies spread across Bengaluru and Kochi where Bineesh was the Director. ED sleuths were quoted in the media as saying that they suspect that Bineesh and drug peddler Mohammad Anoop were allegedly funnelling money from the drug trade into these five companies.

“We have identified two event management companies where Bineesh is the Director. Then there is a finance company based in Bengaluru where Bineesh is again the Director. Two other companies we are checking have listed Bineesh and Mohammad Anoop as Directors,” an ED official told an online portal.

There is another company, allegedly operated by Bineesh, which is based in Chennai and the ED is looking into this too.

Bineesh was arrested on October 29 by the ED officials in Bengaluru and is presently under judicial custody.