Kerala Assembly polls 2021: 'Metroman' E Sreedharan chose BJP to serve society, says PM Modi

Citing the example of 'Metroman' E Sreedharan's candidature from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the professional community is praising the saffron party "for bringing progressive and educated people in politics".

PM Modi said Sreedharan chose the BJP to serve the society, adding his (Sreedharan) active presence has been a game-changer in Kerala politics.

For the uninitiated, Sreedharan is contesting from the Palakkad Assembly constituency and has been touted to be BJP's chief ministerial candidate.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also attacked the ruling LDF and opposition UDF in Kerala, saying the people were fed up with the two fronts and wanted the development agenda of the BJP.

"Enough is enough. The people are telling UDF and LDF. The people of Kerala are seeing the development agenda of the BJP, NDA. They relate with our programmes and policies," Modi said at an election rally at Konni in Pathanamthitta district, where the famous Lord Ayyappa temple is located.

PM Modi further mentioned the protests at the Sabrimala Temple and slammed the state government seeking an answer that why the government attacked the devotees.

"I fail to understand which government will shower lathis on innocent devotees! Which government will repeatedly attack its own citizens," he questioned.

Taking a dig at the opposition during the public rally, the Prime Minister said that both alliances are jealous of each other and suffer from 'competitive corruption'.

PM Modi repeated that both the alliances promote dynastic rule. "In both alliances, there's a craze to promote dynastic rule. Everything else is a side issue. We have also seen how children of big leaders are behaving. The case of the son of a top LDF leader is well known and his antics are common knowledge," he said.

He further said, "We, the NDA, are coming to you with a forward-looking development agenda which puts Kerala on the fast route to progress. My vision for FAST includes - F for Fisheries and fertilizers, A for Agriculture and Ayurveda, S for Skill development and social empowerment and T for Tourism and Technology."

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)