Kerala Assembly polls 2021: Both LDF, UDF guilty of seven sins, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused both ruling LDF and opposition UDF of committing seven sins, which according to him include arrogance, greed for money and power, competitive corruption, repression of innocent citizens and dynasty politics.

Addressing a large gathering at Konni, in the Sabarimala temple’s Pathanamthitta district, Modi anchored his speech on the sensitive temple issue that had led to the complete rout of the communists in the Lok Sabha elections, but ceased to be an issue in the local body polls, which the ruling front swept.

Modi said the LDF government attacked innocent devotees of Lord Ayyappa, who undertake the Sabarimala pilgrimage after a strenuous 41-day penance, and is planting their agents in holy places to destroy them and violate local customs and traditions.

In an obvious reference to communism, the Prime Minister said the leftists were trying to portray Indian culture in a negative light and to trample down on the traditions of people using an ideology that has failed globally and promised that the workers of BJP will not allow this to happen.

That is why Dr. Baba Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, described communism as a forest fire that will consume itself and everything in it, Modi claimed.

He pointed out that the arrogance of both fronts towards the people were based on their confidence that they cannot be kept away from power permanently as there is no alternative. The rival fronts are so jealous of each other that they cannot bear the other side making one paisa more and are not sparing any sector from their money making designs.

Modi then recalled all the scams perpetuated by both fronts in their respective tenures, such as the solar scam, excise scandal, land grab, dollar scam and gold smuggling. He accused the rival fronts of forging alliance with communal and regressive forces in pursuit of power.

The Prime Minster said Kerala was witnessing a situation similar to the one that followed Emergency when forces belonging to different ideologies came together to fight the onslaught on the Constitution and the rights of the people.

In the same way, the people of Kerala are fed up with both fronts and that is why they are now ready to try out NDA as an alternative, he asserted and pointed out that the trend of professionals joining the BJP was a demonstration of such sentiment becoming strong.

He predicted that 'Metroman' E Sreedharan would turn out to be the man changing the direction of Kerala’s politics.