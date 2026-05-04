Kerala Assembly Poll Counting: Over 32,000 Personnel, 20 CAPF Companies Deployed Amid Tight Security | X / PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: Tight security arrangements have been made across Kerala for the counting of votes in the April 9 Assembly elections, which is being held on Monday.

As many as 32,300 police personnel, including 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, have been deployed for security at counting centres across the state, officials said.

Only persons carrying QR-based identity cards will be allowed entry into the counting centres.

Strongrooms were opened in the morning in the persence of armed police officials.

Police have also taken preventive measures to curb any violence after the declaration of results.

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As part of the security arrangements, CCTV and drone surveillance have been enhanced, and the entire police force has been mobilised for election duty, officials said.

Additional police personnel and intensified patrolling have been deployed in politically sensitive areas, police added.

Patrolling and surveillance activities have also been stepped up in border areas, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)