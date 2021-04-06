Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: 'Metroman' E Sreedharan casts his vote, says 'BJP will have impressive show'

Polling began at 7 am on Tuesday in Kerala for the 140 seats single-phase election to the state assembly, amid heavy security.

'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who is the BJP-NDA candidate from Palakkad constituency was among the early voters in the state.

After casting his vote, Sreedharan said that BJP will for sure put an impressive show in the Kerala Assembly Elections adding that he will win from Palakkad with a big margin.

"BJP will have an impressive show this time, there is no doubt about it. I will win from the Palakkad constituency with a big margin. My entry into BJP has given a different image to the party," E Sreedharan said.