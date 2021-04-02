Kerala Assembly elections 2021: Key candidates, constituencies to watch out for

A high voltage campaign for the single-phase elections to 140-member Kerala legislative assembly is underway with the state all set to vote on April 6.

The elections this year, like the previous years, will have a contest between the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the main challenger Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). But this year, the National Democratic Alliance is also in the fray.

The BJP-led NDA, which has only one seat in the current house, hopes to make a major gain this election and for which the party has fielded an array of celebrity leaders including Metrman E. Sreedharan and former DGP Jacob Thomas.

Here are the key candidates and constituencies to watch out for:

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Dharmadam)

BJP state president K Surendran (Manjeshwaram)

BJP state vice president Sobha Surendran (Kazhakuttam)

Minister of Health KK Shailaja (Mattanur)

Former CM Oommen Chandy (Puthuppally)

Minister for Water Resources K Krishnankutty (Chittur)

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan (Kanhangad)

Metroman E Sreedharan (Palakkad)

Former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan (Nemom)

Former DGP Jacob Thomas (Irinjalakuda)