Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: 'Historic Day, Even Greater Than Expected,' Says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor On UDF Surge | VIDEO

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacts in Thiruvananthapuram as UDF gains a strong lead in Kerala election trends | X - @ShashiTharoor

Thiruvananthapuram, May 4: With trends indicating a strong advantage for the UDF in Kerala, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday described the outcome as a "historic day" and a victory that has exceeded expectations.

Interacting with reporters, Tharoor said: "This is a historic day for us. It’s a tremendous victory—one that, I dare say, most people would agree is even greater than we had expected. We are looking at an extraordinary result in Kerala, potentially crossing a hundred seats."

Tharoor highlights shift in political landscape

Highlighting the significance of the shift, he pointed out that the CPI-M-led Left had maintained a stronghold in the state for decades.

"You must realise that since 2001, the CPI-M had consistently held around 60 seats, which they had never lost. This time, for the first time in this century, they have lost that ground," he said.

A wonderful UDF victory emerging from trends in Kerala all morning. With half the votes counted, we are looking at leads in over 100 seats, which few would have dared predict a month ago. The public have clearly voted for change, an end to ten years of LDF misgovernance and a… pic.twitter.com/mKpwlXJkiL — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 4, 2026

तिरुवनंतपुरम, केरलम: कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर ने UDF के मुख्यमंत्री पद के चेहरे पर कहा, "मैं दिल्ली में सांसद हूं और मैं आगे भी यही रहूंगा। लेकिन जो भी हो, कोई भी आए, मुझे पूरी उम्मीद है कि UDF सरकार के सत्ता में आने पर, कुछ असली बदलाव करने का मौका मिलेगा। मदद, सलाह, संपर्क या… pic.twitter.com/kgUyY55VPs — IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) May 4, 2026

Tharoor also placed the Kerala outcome in a broader national context, noting that it could mark a turning point for Left parties in India.

"For the country, this is a major development. For the first time, there may be no Left government anywhere in India. They had already lost in West Bengal and Tripura, and now this result further reinforces that trend," he added.

Focus on governance and future strategy

While refraining from commenting on developments in other states, Tharoor emphasised that the UDF’s performance in Kerala reflects genuine political momentum.

"What we are witnessing here is a strong foundation for the Opposition for the years ahead. We aim to build on this momentum, including in states like Punjab in the future," he said.

Outlining priorities ahead, he stressed governance and reform.

"In Kerala, we will focus on good governance, transformation, and changing a narrative that many people found disappointing. I am looking forward to the work ahead," he said.

Leadership decision and party strength

Asked about the UDF’s chief ministerial face, Tharoor said the decision rests with the party leadership.

"That, I don’t know, only Delhi can decide. But I believe we should not delay and must honour the people’s mandate by moving forward quickly," he stated.

He also highlighted the depth of leadership within the alliance.

"One of the great strengths of the UDF is the abundance of capable leaders. There will be no shortage of qualified individuals for the high command to choose from, and we hope a decision will be made soon," he said.

Dismissing speculation about his own candidature for the top post, Tharoor stressed: "I am an MP in Delhi and will continue in that role. Whoever is chosen, I hope a UDF government will bring meaningful change. I will be happy to contribute in any way through advice, policy inputs, or support, but the responsibility will lie with someone else."

Congress leaders react to trends

Congress MP K. C. Venugopal attributed the victory to multiple factors, including anti-incumbency, proactive campaigning, collective leadership, and strong coordination backed by the party’s central leadership. He also credited Rahul Gandhi for his consistent engagement with voters.

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Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed confidence in the outcome, stating: "We are very happy that we are heading towards a decisive victory in Kerala. After a decade of Left rule, the people have clearly indicated their desire for change."

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)