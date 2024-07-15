 Kerala: 59-Year-Old Man Rescued After Being Stuck Inside Hospital Lift For 48 Hours In Thiruvananthapuram
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala: 59-Year-Old Man Rescued After Being Stuck Inside Hospital Lift For 48 Hours In Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: 59-Year-Old Man Rescued After Being Stuck Inside Hospital Lift For 48 Hours In Thiruvananthapuram

"He got into the lift to go to the first floor but claims that the lift came down and did not open. He says he shouted for help but no one came. His phone was also switched off," police said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
representative pic

Thiruvananthapuram: A 59-year-old man, who was stuck inside a hospital lift here for the past two days, was rescued on Monday morning after the lift was operated for routine work, police said.

About The Incident

Ulloor resident Ravindran Nair (59) had been stuck inside the lift of the OP Block of the government medical college here since Saturday, they said.

"He got into the lift to go to the first floor but claims that the lift came down and did not open. He says he shouted for help but no one came. His phone was also switched off," police said.

Read Also
Video: Man lifts, slams 8-year-old girl on road in Kerala's Kasaragod, arrested
article-image

The officials said that the incident came to light on Monday morning when the lift operator started it for routine work.

The man's family had on Sunday night filed a missing case with the medical college police.

Police said the man visited the hospital for a medical checkup.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Deliberate Mischief Through Wordplay': BJP After Justin Trudeau Refers To Diljit Dosanjh As 'A Guy...

'Deliberate Mischief Through Wordplay': BJP After Justin Trudeau Refers To Diljit Dosanjh As 'A Guy...

Viral Videos Show 'Khujali Gang' Robbing People Of Their Valuables By Sprinkling Itching Powder On...

Viral Videos Show 'Khujali Gang' Robbing People Of Their Valuables By Sprinkling Itching Powder On...

Tamil Nadu Govt Condemns Karnataka's Decision On Cauvery Water Release; Calls All-Party Meeting On...

Tamil Nadu Govt Condemns Karnataka's Decision On Cauvery Water Release; Calls All-Party Meeting On...

Vikram Misri Assumes Charge As 35th Foreign Secretary Of India

Vikram Misri Assumes Charge As 35th Foreign Secretary Of India

UP Shocker: Young woman Kidnapped, Murdered & Dumped In Pothole In Bareilly; Disturbing Visuals...

UP Shocker: Young woman Kidnapped, Murdered & Dumped In Pothole In Bareilly; Disturbing Visuals...