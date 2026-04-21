Kerala: 5 Dead, Over 40 Injured After Powerful Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Thrissur; Terrifying Video Surfaces

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At least five people were killed and over 40 injured after a powerful explosion tore through a fireworks storage and preparation facility in Mundathikkodu in Thrissur, triggering panic in the area.

Visuals from the scene show a massive fireball and thick plumes of smoke rising as the blast ripped through the unit, leaving widespread destruction.

Several Injured, Many In Critical Condition

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), multiple people sustained serious injuries in the incident.

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“Five people are in critical care, two are in the ward, and 17 have suffered minor injuries,” officials said, adding that the total number of injured has crossed 40 as rescue efforts continued.

Emergency Response Rushed To Site

Rescue teams, firefighters, and local authorities rushed to the spot immediately after the explosion. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals as emergency services worked to contain the fire and secure the area.

Authorities deployed multiple ambulances, including emergency response vehicles, to ensure swift evacuation and treatment of victims.

Health Minister Orders Urgent Medical Support

Veena George directed officials to ensure expert medical care for all those injured. She also instructed that necessary arrangements be made at Thrissur Medical College Hospital to handle the influx of patients.

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Additionally, directions were issued to deploy sufficient ambulances, including 108 emergency services, to assist in the rescue and relief operations.

Probe Likely Into Cause Of Blast

While the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, authorities are expected to launch a detailed investigation into safety protocols at the facility.

The incident has once again raised concerns over safety standards at fireworks storage and manufacturing units in the state.