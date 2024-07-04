 Kerala: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies From Rare Amoebic Brain Infection Found In Contaminated Waters
This is the third case of fatal infection reported in the southern state since May.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
article-image

Kozhikode: A 14-year-old boy, who was under treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters, died at a private hospital here.

Mridul died at 11.20 pm on Wednesday, Kerala state health department said on Thursday.

3rd Case Of Fatal Infection Reported

This is the third case of fatal infection reported in the southern state since May. The first instance was the death of a five-year-old girl from Malappuram on May 21 and the second was a 13-year-old girl from Kannur who died on June 25.

article-image

According to the health department sources, the child had taken a dip at a small pond here and preventive measures were being taken.

Medical experts said the infection occurs when free-living, non-parasitic amoebae bacteria enter the body through the nose from contaminated water. The health authorities have advised people to exercise caution against amoebic meningoencephalitis.

The disease was earlier reported in coastal Alappuzha district in the state in 2023 and 2017.

