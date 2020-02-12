Kejriwal to retain Cabinet ministers

New Delhi: The seventh legislative Assembly of Delhi was constituted on Wednesday, a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returned to power in the national capital with a resounding victory in the Assembly polls.

The Delhi Assembly informed that "the seventh legislative Assembly of Delhi is deemed to have been constituted on February 12 after the Election Commission notified the results of the elections."

Speaking to IANS, an Aam Aadmi Party leader said all the Cabinet ministers will take oath on February 16 along with Kejriwal.

“Kejriwal will retain the Cabinet ministers - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain,” the leader said.

The confirmation came amid speculation that the third government of Kejriwal may have new names in the Cabinet.

“Kejriwal believes that the people have liked the government and its work. So, we have decided that the Cabinet ministers will be retained,” the leader added

The AAP on Tuesday won 62 of 70 seats in Delhi.

Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party chief, was elected to the New Delhi seat for a third time by a margin of 21,697 votes.

Among the AAP Cabinet ministers, Sisoida bagged the seat with the smallest margin.

Sisodia won the Patpadganj seat with a margin of 3,207 votes, Kailash Gahlot retained his Najafgarh seat by a margin of 6,231 votes.

Cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam retained the Seemapuri seat with a margin of 56,108 votes and Gopal Rai was re-elected to Babarpur with a margin of 33,062 votes.

Imran Hussain won from Ballimaran with a margin of 36,172 votes and the margin of Satyendar Jain’s victory was 7,592 votes.

Kejriwal, who made it a hat-trick to the Chief Minister’s office, will take oath on February 16 at the Ramleela Maidan – similar to the last two times