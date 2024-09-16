Kejriwal Only Big Leader In AAP, Rest Like Domestic Servants: Congress' Sandeep Dikshit On Delhi CM's Resignation Announcement

ANI

Amid ongoing speculations about who will take charge as Delhi's Chief Minister after Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, Congress leader and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit's son, Sandeep Dikshit, made a controversial remark, saying, "Kejriwal is the only big leader in the Aam Aadmi Party who has influence among the people, and the other leaders in the party are like domestic servants."

Sandeep Dikshit's statement came a day after the Delhi CM announced that he would resign from his post in the coming days.

#WATCH | On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'I am going to resign from the CM position after 2 days' statement, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says, "When there is a change of power, change of leadership in a political party, political decisions are taken. It is taken according to… pic.twitter.com/GHC3cYdAEo — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2024

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sandeep said, "When there is a change of power, a change of leadership in a political party, political decisions are made based on who is the big leader, who has influence among the people. In the Aam Aadmi Party, there is only Kejriwal. The rest, sorry to use this word, are like domestic servants. So, they have to choose from the servants... This is not a transfer of power, but a transfer of shares of a business company. Aam Aadmi Party is a business company..."

Kejriwal Bigger Actor Than Me: BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Responding to Kejriwal's resignation announcement, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticised the Delhi CM, saying, "I have practiced a lot of cinema, but I haven't seen a bigger actor than him."

#WATCH | Delhi: On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'I am going to resign from the CM position after 2 days' statement, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, "In the history of India, you won't find any Chief Minister who has been removed from his post by the court. There is a rule of law and… pic.twitter.com/nNkAVD2wd6 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2024

Tiwari told ANI, "In the history of India, you won't find any Chief Minister who has been removed from his post by the court. There is a rule of law and the Constitution in the nation. The Constitution says that if a Chief Minister goes to jail, then he should resign so that someone else from the party can take over as CM. Arvind Kejriwal's ego is bigger than the problems of Delhi. In a way, he is suspended from the post of Chief Minister as the court has imposed certain restrictions, like he can't visit the Chief Minister's office or sign any files. I have practiced a lot of cinema, but I haven't seen a bigger actor than him..."

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj's Statement

In a press conference, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that Kejriwal would resign on Tuesday. After the LG accepts his resignation, AAP MLAs will elect a new CM.

He further mentioned that after the election, the new leader would stake a claim before the LG. The entire process could take a week's time.