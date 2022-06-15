Kejriwal, Mann launch Volvo bus service from Punjab to Delhi airport

Arvind Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann flagged-off Volvo bus service from Punjab to Delhi airport in Jalandar. | ANI

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday, flagged-off luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the Indira Gandhi International airport in the national capital.

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar was also among those present on the occasion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'There is an honest government in Punjab now': Kejriwal

The Delhi CM, at the event in Jalandar, said, "There is an honest government in Punjab now. In the last 3 months, this Punjab govt has achieved tasks that previous governments could not achieve in years of being in power."

Speaking about the murder of the Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, Kejriwal defended his ruling government in the state by saying, "I ask the Opposition, did Mann sahib bring gangsters with him? These gangsters were born under previous governments. No one can protect gangsters, anti-national elements. Patiala clashes accused was caught within 24 hours. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was also arrested by Punjab police."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, earlier, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang, on Saturday, had said the AAP-led government has already taken many decisions to end liquor, sand mafias and supply of drugs in the state.

"Now transport mafia will also be a thing of the past as party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by CM Mann will flag off Volvo buses on June 15," Kang had said.

Bhagwant Mann announces Volvo buses services from Punjab to the Delhi airport

Additionally, CM Mann, on Friday, had announced that luxurious Volvo buses service will start from Punjab to the Delhi airport. He also said for decades only private transporters had run their buses on this route and "looted people by charging according to their own whims and fancies".

The state government will run luxury buses that will charge less than half of what private transporters are charging, Kang had said earlier.