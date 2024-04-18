'Kejriwal Is Deliberately Eating Mangoes, Sweets To Raise His Blood Sugar Level', Alleges ED

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal |

Enforcement Directorate on Thursday alleged that incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is deliberately eating high sugar food to increase his sugar level.

According to Bar and Bench, "Enforcement Directorate alleges that Arvind Kejriwal is deliberately eating mangoes, sweets and taking sugar with tea to raise his blood sugar level."

The agency has claimed that Kejriwal wants to create a ground for bail citing fluctuations in blood sugar level.

According to reports, the ED's response came in light of Delhi CM's request for regular health check-ups and consultations with his doctor before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja.

ED counsel Zoheb Hossain informed Judge Kaveri that due to the ongoing case, Kejriwal is in court custody. Expressing concern over Kejriwal's food choices in jail, Hossain mentioned that despite claiming high diabetes, Kejriwal was consuming mangoes, sweets, and sugar with his tea, despite being allowed prescribed home-cooked food.

Hossain added that these actions could be used as grounds for bail. The agency discovered these details after contacting Tihar jail and requesting information about Kejriwal's diet and medications.

Advocate Vivek Jain, representing Kejriwal, objected to the ED's submissions, alleging that they were made solely for media attention. Jain also stated that he would withdraw the current application and submit a revised one.

Incidentally, an X handle named Mr. Sinha made similar claims in a post. Accusing Kejriwal of pressuring jail authorities to provide him with high-sugar, high-glycemic index drinks and food, he wrote, "One of my sources in the Aam Aadmi Party has revealed that Kejriwal is intentionally consuming high-sugar food to raise his sugar levels, using it as a reason to obtain bail."

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise scam, is lodged in Tihar's Jail No-2.