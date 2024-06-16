'Kejriwal Govt Halting Water Supply In Hindu-Dominated Areas, Diverting It In Muslim-Majority Localities': BJP's Kapil Mishra Claims As Delhi Grapples With Severe Water Crisis

As Delhi faces severe water crisis, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra has levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government. In a video message posted on Sunday morning, Mishra alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was unfairly distributing water, with Muslim-dominated areas are receiving water by halting the supply in Hindu-dominated localities. This allegation has added a communal colour to the dire water problems in the national capital.

Mishra alleged that the AAP government was diverting the water supply from Hindu-majority areas under the pretext of making extra arrangements for Bakr-Id or Eid al-Adha.

"You will be shocked to know the biggest reason for the severe water crisis in Delhi. Water from Hindu-majority areas is being blocked and extra supply is being sent to Muslim areas," Mishra said. "Hindus are being punished for voting for Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. Water from Yamuna Vihar, Maujpur, and Gokulpuri is being sent to Seelampur, Jafrabad, and Seemapuri. Water from IP Extension is being given to Allah Colony. Water from Rajendra Nagar, Karol Bagh, and Anand Parbat is being given to Jama Masjid and Matia Mahal."

Mishra further continued, "Why is this being done? Will the water supply now be based on religion?"

#Watch | Delhi struggles with severe water crisis. Water is being supplied through water tankers. Visuals from Govindpuri area where people are seen atop water tanker #delhiwatercrisis pic.twitter.com/3TptANMcvb — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 16, 2024

AAP reacts

In response, AAP MLA Abdul Rehman from Seelampur criticised Mishra's statements, calling it unfortunate that the water crisis is being turned into a Hindu-Muslim issue, TV9 Hindi reported.

According to Rehman, the air and water are equal for everyone and that divisive rhetoric by Mishra was harmful.

Delhi water crisis

Delhi has been grappling with severe water crisis, with people across East Delhi, South Delhi and other parts of the capital struggling to get a drop of water. Several videos have shown the sight of people climbing onto water tankers and the long queues for water.

Delhi Congress Protest Matka Phod On Water crisis in Delhi.



Congress protest all over in Delhi against BJP Government! Bye Bye pic.twitter.com/v3q0ZZGA1u — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) June 15, 2024

Protests over the water shortage have intensified, with both Congress and BJP staging a Matka Phod protest against the Kejriwal government. The BJP plans to continue its protests, aiming to hold the Delhi government accountable for the ongoing crisis.