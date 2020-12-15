Kejriwal announces AAP's plans to contest UP Assembly elections in 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022.
Kejriwal, who is AAP's national convener, slammed the political parties in Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of stabbing the people in the back.
Questioning why people from UP should have to look at Delhi for health services and education, he said Mohalla clinics, free electricity, water, good education and health facilities can also be provided in the state.
Kejriwal said UP has been held back from progress and development because of "dirty politics" and "corrupt" politicians in the state.
"Uttar Pradesh was kept away from development by dirty politics and corrupt leaders. Therefore, the facilities that people are getting in Delhi have not been found in UP yet," he said.
Today there is a lack of fair and clean politics in UP. It can only be given by the Aam Aadmi Party, Kejriwal added.
He asserted that the AAP would instil honest intentions, and prove that governance is not restricted by resources.
(With PTI inputs)
