'Keep Quiet Or ED May Arrive At Your Home': Meenakshi Lekhi Warns Oppn During Debate Over Delhi Ordinance Bill (WATCH)

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi while speaking in the Parliament on Thursday during a debate on Delhi Ordinance Bill warned the opposition to "keep quiet, or ED may may arrive at your home".

Lekhi defended the Delhi Ordinance Bill, 2023, describing it as a "purposeful Bill" that aims to find a balance between authority and accountability. The Union minister debated criticising the Delhi administration before speaking about the Bill, referring to Arvind Kejriwal as the "1/4th chief minister" of the national capital because it isn't a full state.

"I referred to him as the 1/4th CM since the (Supreme) Court has already stated that the central government will have roughly half the power in subjects relating to law and order. There was only one problem left, and that was the one about services, for which everyone was fighting," she said.

Lekhi slams Kejriwal

Taking a dig at Kejriwal without mentioning him by name, Lekhi said how someone who identified as an ordinary man could become a "nawabzaada (prince) of sheesh mahal (palace of mirrors)". She was referring to claims that Kejriwal's official housing remodeling cost over 40 crore rupees.

She contended that the Center interferes with Delhi's ability to operate in important industries. The federal government oversees the management of all hospitals, including Safdarjung, Lady Harding, and Lady Irwin as well as AIIMS. "We requested that the Delhi government improve the roads in advance of the G20 meeting. We won't spend money on it, they said. They received around 700 crore from the Union Ministry of Road and Transport. Now that you mention it, how is the Center meddling with Delhi's governance?"

