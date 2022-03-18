Keep focus on five-fold strategy to check surge in cases: Centre tells states and UTs amid COVID-19 surge in southeast Asia

Citing the resurgence of coronavirus cases in southeast Asia and parts of Europe, the Union Health Ministry, on Friday, urged states and union territories (UTs) to ensure adherence to the five-fold strategy of 'test-track-treat-vaccinate and COVID-19 behaviour', news agency ANI reported.

In a letter to states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that all states and UTs must observe precautions in light of the resurgence of COVID-19 across Southeast Asia and Europe.

"With a resurgence observed in COVID-19 cases across Southeast Asia and some countries of Europe, a High-Level meeting was chaired by honourable Health and Family Welfare Minister on 16th March 2022, wherein it was advised that states/ UTs should focus on aggressive and sustained genome sequencing and intensified surveillance," Bhushan said in his letter.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked all states and Union Territories to ensure an adequate number of samples are submitted to the INSACOG network for timely detection of new Covid variants.

"Effective surveillance by monitoring of emerging clusters of new cases, if any, testing as per norms and monitoring of ILI and SARI cases shall be taken up on a continued basis to ensure no early warning signals are missed and spread of infection can be controlled," Bhushan said in the letter.

He further said the state machinery should create required awareness and ensure adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and practise effective hand and respiratory hygiene.

"All the states and Union Territories must observe all precautions and not let the guard down while resuming economic and social activities," Bhushan stated.

He also emphasised continued focus on the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat and vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"All the states and Union Territories must observe all precautions and not let the guard down while resuming economic and social activities," Bhushan stated.

"It is also vital that states may ensure all eligible people are motivated to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as per the recent expansion of vaccination drive," he added.

