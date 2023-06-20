Kedarnath Temple 'Gold Turning Into Copper?': Uttarakhand Govt Orders Probe To Look Into '₹ 125 Cr Scam' Claims Made By Priest

Kedarnath Temple | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttarakhand government has ordered a high-level probe into allegations made by a senior priest of the Kedarnath temple that the gold in the sanctum sanctorum is "turning into copper" and that a "Rs 125 crore scam had taken place in the temple". Uttarakhand Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said that since allegations were raised, an inquiry has been ordered to find the truth. Maharaj, speaking to an English daily, said that he had spoken to the chief secretary and Rudraprayag district magistrate and religious affairs secretary and instructed them to hold a probe into the allegations. The further course of action will be taken after the team's findings, said the minister. Earlier, the temple administration had outrightly rejected the claims made by the priest, which had also become a political issue as state Congress unit and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted and attacked the government on the matter.

However, Ajendra Ajay, President, Shri Badrinath- Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) rubbished the claims and took on Akhilesh and other politicians for "politicising" the issue. "A person from Maharashtra had expressed his wish that without any conditions and with a pure spirit, he wanted to make a gold makeover of the Kedarnath temple’s sanctum sanctorum. This proposal was approved in the board meeting of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee. In lieu of this, the donor neither demanded an 80G certificate related to income tax exemption and also demanded anonymity," said Ajendra Ajay, President, Shri Badrinath- Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).

Ex-MLA from Kedarnath and state Congress leader Manoj Rawat had tweeted a video claiming to show that the "gold plates were being polished."

Ram Gupta, one AAP leader, also tweeted a video and made the same claims over the gold plates in the temple.

However, Ajendra Ajay, President, Shri Badrinath- Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) maintained the claims were politically motivated. "If donors' feelings continue to be insulted like this, then no one will come forward for donation cooperation and infrastructure development in pilgrimages. I also want to ask these anti-Hindu Congress leaders and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that why they never question the wealth flowing in mosques and madrassas. Congress has always tried to play with the sentiments of Hindus and Hindu temples," alleged Ajay.