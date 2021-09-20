KCET 2021: Karnataka CET results expected today on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 result is ikely to be announced today.

According to the updates from officials, the result will be announced at 4 pm on the official website

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka's Higher Education minister had earlier said that the results of Karnataka CET-2021 state level entrance exams will be announced by September 20,

Speaking to the media after visiting Sheshadripuram college CET centre to examine the arrangements made, he had said, the examination is was held smoothly at all the 530 locations across the state.

The last date for entry of marks had also been extended up to September 18 by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

The KCET provisional answer key was released earlier this month and around 250 objections were reported to have come in.

According to a report from Deccan Herald, students are likely to be awrded grace marks over the alleged lapses in questions and options.

The process of counseling would commence in the first week of October.

The CET exams were held on August 28 and 29 and as many as 2,01,816 had enrolled for it. The test is conducted for admissions into the first year of Engineering, Technology and other UG courses.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 08:35 AM IST