 'Kaun Hai Tu S**ley..Sanatan Dharam Ki Jai Ho': Advocate Rakesh Kishore Who Hurled Shoe At EX-CJI Gavai Attacked With Slippers In Delhi Court - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Kaun Hai Tu S**ley..Sanatan Dharam Ki Jai Ho': Advocate Rakesh Kishore Who Hurled Shoe At EX-CJI Gavai Attacked With Slippers In Delhi Court - VIDEO

'Kaun Hai Tu S**ley..Sanatan Dharam Ki Jai Ho': Advocate Rakesh Kishore Who Hurled Shoe At EX-CJI Gavai Attacked With Slippers In Delhi Court - VIDEO

A video of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, the lawyer who had hurled a shoe at former CJI BR Gavai, being thrashed with a slipper at Delhi’s Kardooma Court premises has surfaced and is going viral on social media. The video shows him being beaten with a slipper purportedly by another lawyer, while defending himself & saying, “Sanatan Dharam Ki Jai Ho”.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Advocate Rakesh Kishore Who Hurled Shoe At EX-CJI Gavai Attacked With Slippers | X

Delhi: A video of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, the lawyer who had hurled a shoe at former CJI B. R. Gavai in the Supreme Court, being thrashed with a slipper inside Karkardooma Court in Delhi has surfaced and is going viral on social media.

The video shows him being beaten with a slipper by an unidentified man, while he can be heard saying, “Kaun hai tu, s**le? Sanatan Dharam ki jai ho.” A woman accompanying Kishor can be heard asking the man hitting him to stop.

The reason behind the attack on the lawyer is not yet known. Reacting to the incident, Kishore said, “A young advocate, probably around 35 or 40 years old, attacked us with his slippers. Then we left from there. And they also said that they were punishing us for throwing a shoe at the Chief Justice of India. They also said that he was a Dalit and that’s why they threw the shoe at him. Then we also chanted ‘Sanatan’ slogans,” he said, as quoted by Indian Express.

What CJI Gavai Had Said On The Attack?

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Injured Tiger Spotted Helpless In Canal Near Dhanori, Forest Officials Rush To Site; VIDEO
Maharashtra: Injured Tiger Spotted Helpless In Canal Near Dhanori, Forest Officials Rush To Site; VIDEO
CBI Registers Criminal Case Against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) In ₹57.47 Crore Bank Fraud Case
CBI Registers Criminal Case Against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) In ₹57.47 Crore Bank Fraud Case
Mumbai Air Pollution: Wadala Residents Raise Concern Over Garbage Burning Near Salt Pans, Says 'Parents Are Choking'
Mumbai Air Pollution: Wadala Residents Raise Concern Over Garbage Burning Near Salt Pans, Says 'Parents Are Choking'
Sensex Slips For Second Day Amid Global Cues, Here's Why Banks & Oil Stocks Led The Market Fall
Sensex Slips For Second Day Amid Global Cues, Here's Why Banks & Oil Stocks Led The Market Fall

BR Gavai, who completed his six-month tenure as CJI on 23 November, reflected on one of the most dramatic moments of his time in office, when a senior lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at him inside the Supreme Court.

Speaking to journalists on his final day, he said he chose to ignore the incident as “the right thing to do.”

The incident took place on 5 October, when 71-year-old advocate Rakesh Kishore allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at him in court. As security personnel escorted him out, Kishore shouted, “India will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma.” The confrontation came after weeks of criticism directed at Justice Gavai after he remarked “go and ask the deity itself” during a hearing concerning the restoration of a damaged Vishnu idol in Madhya Pradesh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Pramod Sawant Orders Demolition Of Vagator Beach Shack Owned By Absconding...

Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Pramod Sawant Orders Demolition Of Vagator Beach Shack Owned By Absconding...

Who Is Justice GR Swaminathan? Madras High Court Judge Faces Impeachment Push Over Karthigai Deepam...

Who Is Justice GR Swaminathan? Madras High Court Judge Faces Impeachment Push Over Karthigai Deepam...

Goa Nightclub Fire: First Image Of Birch Owner Gaurav Luthra, Who Fled To Thailand, Surfaces From...

Goa Nightclub Fire: First Image Of Birch Owner Gaurav Luthra, Who Fled To Thailand, Surfaces From...

'Kaun Hai Tu S**ley..Sanatan Dharam Ki Jai Ho': Advocate Rakesh Kishore Who Hurled Shoe At EX-CJI...

'Kaun Hai Tu S**ley..Sanatan Dharam Ki Jai Ho': Advocate Rakesh Kishore Who Hurled Shoe At EX-CJI...

Chhattisgarh: Villagers Allege Fake Public Hearing For JPL Proposed Coal Mine In Raigarh

Chhattisgarh: Villagers Allege Fake Public Hearing For JPL Proposed Coal Mine In Raigarh