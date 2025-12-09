'Kaun Hai Tu S**ley..Sanatan Dharam Ki Jai Ho': Advocate Rakesh Kishore Who Hurled Shoe At EX-CJI Gavai Attacked With Slippers In Delhi Court - VIDEO

Advocate Rakesh Kishore Who Hurled Shoe At EX-CJI Gavai Attacked With Slippers | X

Delhi: A video of lawyer Rakesh Kishore, the lawyer who had hurled a shoe at former CJI B. R. Gavai in the Supreme Court, being thrashed with a slipper inside Karkardooma Court in Delhi has surfaced and is going viral on social media.

The video shows him being beaten with a slipper by an unidentified man, while he can be heard saying, “Kaun hai tu, s**le? Sanatan Dharam ki jai ho.” A woman accompanying Kishor can be heard asking the man hitting him to stop.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The reason behind the attack on the lawyer is not yet known. Reacting to the incident, Kishore said, “A young advocate, probably around 35 or 40 years old, attacked us with his slippers. Then we left from there. And they also said that they were punishing us for throwing a shoe at the Chief Justice of India. They also said that he was a Dalit and that’s why they threw the shoe at him. Then we also chanted ‘Sanatan’ slogans,” he said, as quoted by Indian Express.

What CJI Gavai Had Said On The Attack?

BR Gavai, who completed his six-month tenure as CJI on 23 November, reflected on one of the most dramatic moments of his time in office, when a senior lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at him inside the Supreme Court.

Speaking to journalists on his final day, he said he chose to ignore the incident as “the right thing to do.”

The incident took place on 5 October, when 71-year-old advocate Rakesh Kishore allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at him in court. As security personnel escorted him out, Kishore shouted, “India will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma.” The confrontation came after weeks of criticism directed at Justice Gavai after he remarked “go and ask the deity itself” during a hearing concerning the restoration of a damaged Vishnu idol in Madhya Pradesh.