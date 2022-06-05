Kashmir killings: Amid row over Pandits, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal makes 4 demands of Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded adequate security for Kashmiri Pandits | Twitter

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded adequate security for Kashmiri Pandits in the wake of their targeted killings in the valley.

The Delhi CM said, “Kashmiri Pandits are very distressed right now; all they want from the Centre is protection from terrorists. Innocent Kashmiri Pandits have no safe haven anymore. Those who try to raise their voice against the killing of their loved ones, are met with brutal action to suppress their voices."

Kejriwal went on to say, “They went back [to the valley] and settled, but then the same thing is happening which happened in the 90s, they are being killed one by one.”

“When the Kashmiri Pandits protest, they are locked up in their colonies. What kind of justice is this?” Kejriwal asked.

Kejriwal also made four demands to the Centre over the targeted killings in the Valley:

*An action plan to stop such incidents

*A cancellation of bonds signed with Kashmiri Pandits that says they cannot work outside Kashmir

*Fulfill the demands of Kashmiri Pandits

*Provide them security.

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a rise in the killing of civilians over the last few months - 13 people have been shot dead in three months. Union home minister Amit Shah, J&K Lt governor Manoj Singha, and NSA Ajit Doval held a high-level meeting on Friday over the matter.