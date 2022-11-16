Kashmir: Fire at Hanfiya Jama Masjid in Ladakh

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 08:06 PM IST
Fire caught at Hanfiya Jama Masjid. |
Ladakh: A massive fire broke out in a mosque in the Drass area of UT Ladakh on Wednesday. According to media reports, a massive fire broke out in the Drass area, destroying a Qadeem Hanfiya Jamia Masjid Shareef. Soon after the incident, police, locals, and the army rushed to the scene, attempting to extinguish the flames.

