Kashmir: Fire at Hanfiya Jama Masjid in Ladakh

Fire caught at Hanfiya Jama Masjid. |

Ladakh: A massive fire broke out in a mosque in the Drass area of UT Ladakh on Wednesday. According to media reports, a massive fire broke out in the Drass area, destroying a Qadeem Hanfiya Jamia Masjid Shareef. Soon after the incident, police, locals, and the army rushed to the scene, attempting to extinguish the flames.