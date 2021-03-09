Kashmir: Al-Badre chief Ganie Khwaja killed in ongoing encounter in Sopore

Jammu and Kashmir: Chief of terrorist outfit Al-Badre Ganie Khwaja was killed in an ongoing encounter in Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, said Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar.

"Sopore police killed Al-Badre Chief Ganie Khwaja (in pic) in an encounter just now. A big success", said Kumar today.

As per the police, incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered and a search operation is on.