Kashi Vishwanath Temple draws huge crowds

ANI

Lucknow: The Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Vara­na­si has attracted a large number of devotees and donations in the past year. Courtesy, the newly-built corridor. Ever since the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was thrown open to public, the temple administration has seen a tremendous surge in donation. The temple's income has witnessed a fivefold rise and the heavy footfall of devotees is proving a booster shot.

The administration said after the dedication of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, donations worth more than Rs100 crore have been made in the past year. As many as 7.35 crore people have visited the temple, which is 12 times more than the previous year. Apart from cash, pilgrims and devotees have donated a total of 60 kg gold, 10kg silver and 1,500 kg copper. The inner and outer walls of the temple have been covered with gold plates. It said `50 crore worth of donations came in cash. Of these, 40% was made online. The temple has reported a 500% rise in its income when compared to previous year.The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was opened on Dec 13, 2021. Since then, the number of people visiting the city has been swelling. After the pandemic, foreign tourists has also shot up drastically. In July 2022, only 40.03 lakh domestic tourists visited Varan­asi when compared to 4.61 lakh the previous year.

UP tourism department officials said the rise in footfall is also due to the beautification of Ganga ghats, development of Sarnath and introduction of cruise facility, which are major tourist attractions. After erecting the tent city on the riverbanks, construction of Namo Ghat and riverfront development next year, Varanasi would attract more tourists.