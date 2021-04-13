Kashi Vishwanath Mandi-Gyanvapi Masjid case: Sunni Waqf Board moves Allahabad HC against Varanasi Court order on ASI survey

Lucknow: On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board moved an urgent petition before the Allahabad High Court in the Kashi Vishwanath Mandi-Gyanvapi Masjid case.

Earlier, the trial court at Varanasi allowed an ASI study of the mosque on April 8.

Sunni Central Waqf Board's standing counsel Puneet Kumar Gupta argued that the trial court passed the order illegally and without its jurisdiction as the matter is in the high court and Justice Prakash Pandia reserved its order on March 15 this year.

On Monday, the management committee of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi had filed an urgent petition in the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on the operation of April 8 order of a local court allowing ground penetrating radar (GPR) mapping by a five-member committee, led by the ASI.