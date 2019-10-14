Karti Chidambaram responds to Jay Shah’s selection as BCCI Secretary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has undergone a revamp with Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly at the helm – he was appointed unopposed as the President of Indian cricket’s governing body.

Apart from the appointment of Ganguly, which resulted in a flood of congratulatory messages on Twitter, there were other two appointments as well which raised a few eyebrows. One of them was the selection of Union Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah as Secretary, and the other one was the appointment of Union Minister of State Anurag Thakur's brother Arun Dhumal as treasurer.

Karti Chidambaram, the son of incarcerated former Union Home MInister P Chidamabaram, was among the first to question Jay Shah’s appointment, and targeted the ruling BJP with a tweet asking, ‘how would have the bhakts reacted if he had been appointed as the BCCI Secretary during his father’s tenure?