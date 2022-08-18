Mudhol Hounds, 'desi' canine breed, joins squad for PM Modi's security

Mudhol hounds, Karnataka's breed of indigenous dogs | File

Mudhol hounds, Karnataka's breed of indigenous dogs, have joined the Special Protection Group (SPG) squad which provides security cover to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Thursday.

A team of SPG comprising two doctors and soldiers had visited the Canine Research and Information Center, (Mudhol hound), Timmapur, (CRIC) and took two male puppies from there on April 25. Mudhol hounds are the first indigenous breed in PM Modi's protection group.

The development came to light lately. Sources said that Dr BN Panchabuddhe and the trainers' team had contacted Bagalkot district administration and Superintendent of Police office from New Delhi after which the process was facilitated, sources said.

The puppies have already started training. They will undergo a rigorous coaching, sources stated.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the authorities had remained tight-lipped about it.

The PM's security team chose Mudhol hounds after considering Rajapalayam dog breed from Tamil Nadu and Rampur greyhound from Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat speech, had earlier praised desi hounds including Mudhol's. He had remarked if this breed is reared at home there would be an encouragement to Indian breed and it is necessary for building self-reliant or aatmanirbhar India.

Features of Mudhol Hounds

Mudhol hound dogs have been used by hunters since the times of kings. Lean and tall structured and tiny heads are the special character of this breed.

Hunters preferred this breed for its capacity to run long distances without getting tired and special sniffing capacity.

These dogs grow up to 72 centimeters and weigh between 20 to 22 kilograms.