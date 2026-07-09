Karnataka Warns Maharashtra Over Support To MES In Belagavi Border Dispute

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar |

Bengaluru: Karnataka government has expressed its displeasure over the Maharashtra government decision to back the border issue claim by Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES) by extending its support in the legal battle against Karnataka government, demanding inclusion of Belagavi to Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that his government would extend all the assistance to the MES in its application to the Supreme Court for speedy disposal of the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue and also would lodge a complaint with the National Linguistic Minority Commission.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said that the Karnataka government will not object to any legal battle by any organisation on their demands. However, the idea of MES members, who live in Karnataka and initiate legal battles against Karnataka itself will not be tolerated. The government will give fitting reply to such organisations, he warned.

``Karnataka has no objection if the Maharashtra government extends support to organisations in its state. However, if they try to challenge the sovereignty of our state by impairing our land, water, language or any other issues by supporting such organisations, we will not tolerate it. Just because the Maharashtra CM says, no organisation can behave in anarchic way in our State. Everything has to go by the law of the land. So far, everything is going as per the law of the State and it has to continue. If anyone tries to disrupt that, severe action would be taken against them,'' Kharge said.

``If the Maharashtra government extends support to its organisations under the legal framework, that is fine. But, if they try to intrude into our border and try to create a law and order problem, we are going to act tough,'' Kharge added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/