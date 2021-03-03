Karnataka: Trouble for BSY govt as minister Ramesh Jarkiholi caught in sex scandal

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi was embroiled in a controversy on Tuesday after a social activist lodged a police complaint alleging sexual harassment to a 'job aspirant' and threatening her and her family of dire consequences.

Addressing reporters, the complainant Dinesh Kallahalli, who is a social activist, said, "I have lodged a complaint with police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi."

Kallahalli claimed that the woman did not wish to come out in the open and approached him to lodge a complaint, which alleged that the minister exploited her by offering a job.

In the complaint, Kallahalli claimed that when the woman from a poor family approached the minister for making a short film, he had sexually exploited her by assuring a job in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited.

He alleged that when the minister got to know that the woman had the 'CD' (objectionable videos), he threatened her and her family.

"Since I am into social activism, they approached me with the complaint and the CD and shared all the details.

Please investigate the truth of the matter, file a criminal case against the minister and provide protection to the victim," he stated in the complaint.

In response to these accusations, Jarkiholi denied the allegations, saying that he will resign from politics if these allegations are proven true.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said, "I don't even know the woman and the complainant. I'm going to meet my high command to convey a clarification about the alleged video. I was in Mysuru and I went to Chamundeshwari Temple. I don't even know what that video is about because I never spoke to that woman. I will resign from my MLA post and politics if these allegations are proven against me."

"It is a serious allegation against me. I have spoken to the Chief Minister and I will also seek action against the culprits. A thorough investigation must be done in this issue," he added "We have taken the complaint filed by Dinesh Kallahalli against Ramesh Jarakiholi. We will investigate accordingly," informed Bengaluru Central District Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anucheth.

(Inputs from ANI and PTI)