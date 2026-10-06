Karnataka Training Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing In Field Near Kalaburagi Airport, Pilot & Trainee Safe | X - path2shah

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Oct 6: A pilot training aircraft made an emergency landing in an agricultural field near the airport here on Tuesday, allegedly due to a technical glitch, police said.

The incident occurred in the evening hours at Pala village in the University Police Station limits here, they said.

The pilot and a trainee co-pilot on board the aircraft are stated to be safe, police said.

Technical problem during training

According to police, the two-seater aircraft belonged to a private training academy located in the airport area. The aircraft was on a routine training flight when it suddenly developed a technical problem.

The crew immediately took action and landed the aircraft safely in an agricultural field, a senior police officer said.

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Authorities launch investigation

Following the incident, police personnel and officials from Kalaburagi Airport rushed to the spot.

An investigation is underway by the airport authorities to ascertain the exact cause of the technical issue, police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)