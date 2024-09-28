 Karnataka Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies From Injection Overdose In Chikkamagaluru District; Doctor Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies From Injection Overdose In Chikkamagaluru District; Doctor Booked

Karnataka Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies From Injection Overdose In Chikkamagaluru District; Doctor Booked

According to the police, Sonesh had been suffering from a high fever after which his parents rushed him to a private clinic. Ashok said that Dr Varun administered an injection to Sonesh on his back and sent him home. However, Sonesh developed blisters on the back and was subsequently transferred to a private hospital in Shivamogga. Unfortunately, he succumbed at the hospital on Friday.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
IANS

Chikkamagaluru: A seven-year-old boy died allegedly due to an injection overdose in the Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonesh, a resident of Kenchapura village near Ajjampura town.

Sonesh's father Ashok has lodged a police complaint against a private doctor at the Ajjampura police station.

Read Also
Karnataka Shocker: Police Constable Stabs Wife To Death On Premises Of SP's Office In Hassan; Flees...
article-image

About The Tragedy

FPJ Shorts
'For The First Time, A Full Majority BJP Govt Will Be Formed In J&K,' Says PM Modi
'For The First Time, A Full Majority BJP Govt Will Be Formed In J&K,' Says PM Modi
Fought Lok Sabha Poll Like A 'Fakir', Was Unsure Of Victory, Says MP Supriya Sule Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
Fought Lok Sabha Poll Like A 'Fakir', Was Unsure Of Victory, Says MP Supriya Sule Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
Scary Video! Construction Workers Dangle Mid-Air From High-Rise Building As Trolley Rope Snaps During Glass Cleaning Work In Noida, Rescued
Scary Video! Construction Workers Dangle Mid-Air From High-Rise Building As Trolley Rope Snaps During Glass Cleaning Work In Noida, Rescued
In Video: Man Seen Carrying Pregnant Woman Across Stream To Reach Hospital; Netizens React
In Video: Man Seen Carrying Pregnant Woman Across Stream To Reach Hospital; Netizens React

According to the police, Sonesh had been suffering from a high fever after which his parents rushed him to a private clinic. Ashok said that Dr Varun administered an injection to Sonesh on his back and sent him home. However, Sonesh developed blisters on the back and was subsequently transferred to a private hospital in Shivamogga. Unfortunately, he succumbed at the hospital on Friday.

Sonesh's parents alleged that the overdose of the drug caused their son's death and filed a police complaint against Varun.

Read Also
Karnataka Shocker: Drunkards Hack Forest Officer To Death In Shahapur; 5 Arrested
article-image

Details Revealed By The Preliminary Investigations

Preliminary investigations have revealed Varun holds a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree and did not have the authority to administer injections to patients.

The police have taken up the case for investigation and stated that legal action will be initiated against the doctor. Further details regarding the incident are yet to emerge.

About Another Case

On July 5, a baby, whose genitals were allegedly cut during a caesarean delivery in Karnataka's Davanagere district, died of his injuries. The family protested demanding action against the erring doctor. The child's relatives protested outside Chigateri District Hospital, demanding accountability and action against the doctor.

Read Also
Karnataka: 25 People Arrested, 30 Detained Over Attack On Channagiri Police Station After 'Custodial...
article-image

On June 5, the S.R. Nagar police in Bengaluru registered a case of medical negligence against a private hospital after a seven-year-old boy allegedly died due to an overdose of anaesthesia.

In August 2023, the Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (KSCDRC) directed a reputed hospital and a pediatric surgeon to pay Rs 10 lakh in compensation for the death of a 16-month-old boy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies From Injection Overdose In Chikkamagaluru District;...

Karnataka Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies From Injection Overdose In Chikkamagaluru District;...

'For The First Time, A Full Majority BJP Govt Will Be Formed In J&K,' Says PM Modi

'For The First Time, A Full Majority BJP Govt Will Be Formed In J&K,' Says PM Modi

Scary Video! Construction Workers Dangle Mid-Air From High-Rise Building As Trolley Rope Snaps...

Scary Video! Construction Workers Dangle Mid-Air From High-Rise Building As Trolley Rope Snaps...

In Video: Man Seen Carrying Pregnant Woman Across Stream To Reach Hospital; Netizens React

In Video: Man Seen Carrying Pregnant Woman Across Stream To Reach Hospital; Netizens React

Taj West End Hotel In Bengaluru Receives Bomb Threat, Local Police & Bomb Squad At Spot; Visuals...

Taj West End Hotel In Bengaluru Receives Bomb Threat, Local Police & Bomb Squad At Spot; Visuals...