Karnataka To Install CCTV Surveillance In All Muzrai Temples Amid Donation Misuse Concerns | File Pic

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, July 10: In the wake of controversy over misuse and theft of donations at Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Karnataka government has decided to put all the temples coming under Muzrai department under CCTv surveillance.

The CCTvs in the temples will be directly connected to the offices of district administration, including DC, SP and jurisdictional police stations.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the CCTvs will be installed in all the vantage points, including the place where the `hundi' is placed, the counting place and all the other places of the temples and a round the clock vigil will be maintained on all the temples.

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``Of late, the incidents of misusing the donations to the temples are hurting the sentiments of the devotees. The devotees, in good faith, offer money, gold and other valuables to the god. We will ensure that misusing of the devotees' offers are cotroled,'' he said.

The CCTv coverage monitoring and management will be a Dashboard system, on the line of city traffic monitoring systems. Every movement, including removing money from the Hundi, counting and packing will be monitored online. Even the senior officers of the district can watch all the proceedings live, he added.

Asked about the controversy surrounding Ayodhya temple, Shivakumar said that there have been a lot of complaints regarding the issue, which is being discussed in public. Former Chief Minister and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge have reacted over the issue, Shivakumar added.