Karnataka to get new CM today? Know more about Congress' plans for the southern state

The suspense over the selection of the next Karnataka Chief Minister continues as the Congress party is likely to make a final decision on Tuesday. Congress leaders are engaged in consultations and deliberations to determine the most suitable candidate for the position.

Siddaramaiah in Delhi, Shivakumar to reach today

Siddaramaiah reached Delhi on Monday to participate in the decision-making process. However, DK Shivakumar's arrival there was delayed due to a stomach infection, he is all set to go to Delhi today amid a cliffhanger regarding the decision on Karnataka CM.

Observers' panel submits its report

Central observers appointed by the Congress party have submitted their report to Mallikarjun Kharge, the party president. Kharge will consult with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi to finalize the decision.

According to a report in news agency ANI, the name of the next Karnataka Chief Minister will be announced within the next 24 hours, finally putting an end to the ongoing suspense.

Congress' commitment to Karnataka

Randeep Singh Surjewala, the AICC in charge of Karnataka, reassured the people of Karnataka that the Congress party remains dedicated to fulfilling its commitments. He emphasized that the party president will meticulously review the observers' report and hold consultations with state and central leaders before making the final decision.

Support for DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar, one of the contenders for the Chief Minister post, expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from party members. However, he acknowledged that the ultimate decision rests with the party's high command and affirmed his willingness to collaborate with all party members. He emphasized that his primary concern is the well-being of the party and the people of Karnataka.

Observation by DK Shivakumar:

When questioned about his own candidacy considering the party's victory under his leadership, Shivakumar declined to comment. He expressed his appreciation for the support from various leaders and believed it to be advantageous for the opposition.

During the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting, a resolution was unanimously passed, empowering party president Kharge to select the next Karnataka Chief Minister.

The Congress party's resounding victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections resulted in the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With 135 seats, Congress surpassed the BJP's 66 seats, signifying a significant political shift in the state.