Karnataka: Tesla to set up electric car factory in Bengaluru, confirms CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Electric car manufacturing major Tesla would soon set up its first manufacturing unit in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Saturday.

“American firm Tesla will open its electric car manufacturing unit in Karnataka,” he said in a statement. However, industry department officials said there is no concrete development yet on the manufacturing unit.

It may be recalled that the company owned by Elon Musk had registered a firm on January 8 in the name of Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited here.

Tesla is already into R&D in association with at least one of the auto engineering companies in Bengaluru.