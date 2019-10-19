Karnataka students wear boxes over their head during exam, Twitter says state of our education system

In a bizarre incident at a private college in Karnataka, students were made to wear cardboard boxes during an exam to allegedly stop them from cheating. The photos of student wearing cardboard boxes have gone viral on social media. Since then, the college is now facing a backlash on Twitter.

The shocking incident, which took place on Wednesday, came to light when a video clip showing students of the co-educated private college writing the exams wearing cartons ostensibly to prevent them copying went viral on the social media on Friday. The students were writing papers in economics and chemistry subjects as part of the mid-term exams, conducted in their classroom.

The front side of the cartons were, however, were cut for the students to breathe and see but not peep left or right to see the answer sheets of the other students seated on the same bench.

Reacting to the incident, state Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that such an attempt was not acceptable. "Nobody has any right to treat anybody more so students like animals. This perversion will be dealt with aptly," tweeted Kumar.

It didn't take time for netizens to hit out at the college and apathy of the education system. One Twitter user said, "This image just fits our education system so well." While other user said, "Our education system is broken."

Here's how netizens reacted to the bizarre incident: