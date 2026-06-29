Karnataka SIR To Begin From June 30, Three-Month Voter Roll Revision Exercise Launched

Booth Level Officers begin house-to-house voter verification in Karnataka under the Special Intensive Revision exercise from June 30. | AI generated Representational Image

Bengaluru, June 29: Karnataka will take up its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters beginning from June 30, Tuesday, which will be conducted during the next three months.

SIR exercise begins

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Karnataka State Election Commissioner Anbukumar said that the house to house visits by the BLOs will begin on Tuesday and will be concluded by July 29.

Voter mapping progress

Karnataka has over 5.45 crore voters and so far, the State Election Commission has completed mapping of little over five crore voters, amounting to over 91%. The present exercise will be concentrating on mapping the remaining 45 lakh, Anbukumar said.

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Political party involvement

To ensure fair SIR, the Election Commission has also appointed Booth Level Officers from all the political parties, including Congress, BJP, JD(S), Aam Aadmi Party and others, who would have access to the draft electoral rolls to ensure no legitimate votes are deleted from the list.

Claims and verification timeline

The draft electoral roll will be published by Aug 5 and there will be time till Sept 4, to file any claims or objections regarding deletion of voters. There will be a notice phase and disposal of claims and objections between August 5 and October 3, so that all the disputes would be settled. The final electoral roll will be published on October 7, 2026.

Apart from deleting the ineligible voters' names, the SIR will also concentrate on including the ones who are left out of the voters' list. Those who want to register afresh should fill Form 6, and provide one of the 12 documents prescribed by the Election Commission, Anbukumar said.

Booth level officer process

To ensure that the BLOs visit all the houses, they are provided with two types of stickers. The first sticker indicates the date of SIR conducted on the house and the second will be for the houses which are locked. The BLOs have to visit the locked houses thrice if no one is available at the time of their visit. Every time they visit the locked house, they have to mention the date on the sticker, Anbukumar added.