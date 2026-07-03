Karnataka SIR Goes Haywire On Day 3; Ramanagara DC Issues Notices To Three BLOs Over 'Mass Survey' In Choultry | Video | File photo

Bengaluru: The Special Intensive Review (SIR) of voter list in Karnataka has gone haywire on the third day of commencing, with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), instead of going house to house, conducting the SIR in places like Choultry, Places of Worship, Conference halls of the apartment complexes and other such places.

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While Union Minister and the JD(S) supremo H D Kumaraswamy levelled the allegations against by releasing the videos of SIR being conducted in a choultry in Ramanagar, the other reports surfaced from various areas of Bengaluru city, Kunigal town in Tumakuru district and Shivamogga district also.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that it was wrong on the part of the BLOs to distribute the forms in community halls or other public places. ``They are expected to go home to home and conduct the SIR.''

Following the allegations, the Karnataka State Election Commissioner Anbu Kumar issued a notice to the Ramanagara DC Yeshwanth V Gurukar, who, in turn issued show cause notices to three BLOs, who were in charge of Tippu Nagar area in Ramanagara town.

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Exhibiting the photos and Videos of `mass SIR' being conducted in a Choultry at Tippu Nagar in Ramanagar, Kumaraswamy alleged that Bangladeshi illegal immigrants were being facilitated in the Electoral Rolls in the Chief Minister's home district.

``The government is systematically compromising the integrity of the SIR process not only in Ramanagara district, but also in several parts of the State. The blatant irregularities taking place in Ramanagara is the proof of how the entire exercise is being subverted. The Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner must be suspended immediately, and all officials who have failed in their duty must be removed from service," he demanded.

Kumaraswamy further alleged, citing video evidence, that thousands of fraudulent voters, including illegal Bangladeshi migrants were being provided with fabricated documentation through the direct influence of the Chief Minister's office. "I urge the Election Commission of India to intervene immediately and put an end to this illegal exercise," he said.

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Stating that creating documents for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants was nothing short of an act against the Nation's interest, Kumaraswamy said: "I will submit all the video evidence and supporting material to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Election Commission of India. The Commission must intervene immediately, suspend the ongoing SIR process, and take stringent action, including the suspension of all officials responsible for these illegalities," he demanded.

Meanwhile, the reports and images from Bengaluru suggested that the BLOs had distributed the forms in the conference halls of many apartments in the Jayanagar area. However, the images and reports from Kunigal town clearly showed that the men and women were filling the form inside a place of worship.

Controversy erupted in Shivamogga district when a poster was seen at Gardergadde village In Thirthahalli taluk, asking the people to come near a fair price shop to complete their respective SIR. In Agumbe, the BLOs have sought permission to conduct SIR in one place as the houses are in remote places and it is raining heavily.