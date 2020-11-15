Karnataka sets aside Rs 50 cr for formation of Maratha Development Authority

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered formation a new 'Maratha Development Authority' for which Rs 50 crores will be set aside.

The announcement comes ahead of the bye-election to the Basavakalyan assembly constituency, where Marathas are said to form a good number of voters.

According to an official statement, the authority has been formed for the development of the Maratha community residing in the state. The main focus of the authority will be on the educational, economical, social, and religious development of the community.

The Maratha Development Authority' was being formed as a large number of Marathas are residing in the state.