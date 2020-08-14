Karnataka sees highest single-day count with 7,908 cases

Bengaluru

Karnataka recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases for a single day on Friday with 7,908 people testing positive, pushing the caseload to 2,11,108.

The state also recorded 104 Covid-related fatalities, taking the total death toll to 3,717.

Bengaluru continued to top the chart with 2452 new cases and 22 deaths, followed by Ballari with 608 cases and Shivamogga with 413.

With growing numbers, the state added over 1 lakh cases in less than three weeks since July 27. In the same period, the state suffered 1,658 deaths at a rate of 97 per day.

It took only 11 days for the case tally to jump from 50,000 to 1 lakh.

The count then doubled in just 17 days, putting Karnataka in the group of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, states which have reported over 2 lakh Covid cases each.